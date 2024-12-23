Valencia CF made it official this afternoon through a statement that Rubén Baraja has been dismissed as coach after the club’s terrible campaign, now penultimate in the LaLiga standings after this weekend’s draw against a direct rival like Alavés . Baraja becomes the fourth coach dismissed so far this season in the First Division. The other three have been Luis Carrión (Las Palmas), Paulo Pezzolano (Valladolid) and Luis García Plaza (Alavés)

“Baraja is one of the main legends in the history of Valencia CF. After his arrival in February 2023, he helped stabilize the team, overcoming a complicated situation, and last year he contributed to implementing competitive values ​​that brought Valencia CF closer to the fight for European positions practically until the last days of the championship,” it read. the statement, which ends with these words: “The dynamics of results during this season have required a decision that has been very difficult to make, but which aims to reverse the situation and achieve better results.”

During the match against Alavés there were constant cries from the Mestalla crowd asking for Baraja to be fired. Valencia has not won since last November 23, when it defeated Betis at Mestalla. On January 3, they host Real Madrid in a match that was postponed by DANA.

As a footballer, Quique Sánchez Flores played for Valencia for ten seasons, from 1983-84 to 1993-94. On the bench he led the team from the Valencian capital for three seasons, from 2005-06 to 2007-08. His last team, last season, was Sevilla.