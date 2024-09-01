Colin Farrell reprises his role as the Penguin and Kathryn Hahn as the witch Agatha Harkness in two of the standout series of the month that will welcome autumn. Plus, the final episodes of The great friend They will close the comings and goings of Lenú and Lila, and Slow Horses premieres its fourth season in the same month that the third season is up for nine Emmy awards. Javier Bardem also makes his series debut alongside Ryan Murphy.

Besides, Interviews (day 2 on Telecinco) begins to broadcast its fourth and final season with Tirso’s final revenge. Nicole Kidman continues her journey through television platforms with The perfect couple (day 5 on Netflix), a thriller in which he shares the screen with Liev Schreiber and Dakota Fanning. The second season of the return of Frasier (Day 23 on SkyShowtime) takes the protagonist to the Seattle radio station KACL, where it all began, in one of its episodes. In addition, the universe of Law and Order returns on the 6th to Calle 13 with the premiere of the 25th season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and with the fourth of Law & Order: Organized CrimeAnd outside of fiction, we recommend taking note of the premiere of the surprising documentary series How to hunt a monster (day 6 on Amazon Prime Video), in which Carles Tamayo investigates Lluís Gros with the intention of having him serve his sentence for child abuse.

Of this month’s new releases and returns (which you can check out on our calendar), we recommend giving this selection a chance.

Slow Horses

Gary Oldman, in the fourth season of ‘Slow Horses’.

After two seasons that went more or less unnoticed, although with a loyal and devoted audience, the third installment of this spy drama sprinkled with black humor stood out among critics and caught the attention of awards, so much so that it is nominated for nine Emmy awards, including best drama. The fourth season (and it has already been renewed for a fifth) arrives just in time to take advantage of the hype. The new episodes adapt the fourth novel in the saga by writer Mick Herron, The street of spiesand begins with the explosion of a bomb that will reveal personal secrets that shake the foundations of La Ciénaga, the place that brings together this dysfunctional group of MI5 agents who have been removed for various reasons.

When and where to watch it? Wednesday 4th, on Apple TV+.

Douglas Is Cancelled

Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan in the first episode of ‘Douglas Is Cancelled’. Sally Mais/BBC Studios/Hartswood

A respected news presenter makes a tasteless joke at a family member’s wedding. After a guest overhears it, the ball will grow until it becomes a real digital storm where everyone has an opinion on what happened and his image and reputation are put in jeopardy. Starring Hugh Bonneville, Steven Moffat (Sherlock, Doctor Who) uses satire to delve into one of the most popular issues of the moment. It is a four-episode series that has received mixed reviews, from some highlighting its boldness and the actors’ performances to others criticising its approach as being too crude and obvious.

When and where to watch it? Thursday 5th on SkyShowtime.

Lost Boys & Fairies

Fra Fee and Sion Daniel Young, in ‘Lost Boys & Fairies’. Simon Ridgway

The journey of self-discovery of a gay couple who want to adopt a child is the focus of this emotional drama with musical numbers that was well received by British critics when it was released at the beginning of the summer. Gabe and Andy dream of adopting a child and to do so they must convince their social worker. But Gabe’s childhood traumas weigh heavily on him, and before he can begin to act as a father he will have to overcome the effects of having grown up in the Thatcher era and under the strict gaze of his father. Until he comes to terms with his past he will not be able to look to the future to face what fatherhood means.

When and where to watch it? Tuesday 10th, on Filmin.

The great friend

Alba Rohrwacher and Irene Maiorino, in the fourth season of ‘The Great Friend’.

Lila and Elena met as children in Naples in the 1950s. Their friendship has spanned several decades, with various ups and downs as life went on. The fourth season is the last of this acclaimed Italian production that brings to the screen the intimate novels of Elena Ferrante. Now fully in adult life, Lila and Lenú will be caught up in the political and social turmoil of Italy in the late 1980s. On a personal level, the two women will once again live in the same neighborhood while experiencing the difficulties of motherhood, the demands of their professional careers and various betrayals, threats and disappearances.

When and where to watch it? Tuesday 10th at Max.

Rapa

Javier Cámara and Monica Lopez in the third season of ‘Rapa’.

What could have been one more of the thrillers with beautiful landscapes that fill the television has ended up claiming to be one of the best Spanish productions of recent years. The third season will put an end to the story. Tomás’s illness is already advanced and Maite, who tries to help him as much as possible, finds herself involved in a kidnapping that affects a well-known family in the area. Tomás will also reorient his priorities when an old friend is accused of murder, which will lead him to enter the Ferrol shipyard to try to prove his innocence. Javier Cámara and Mónica López return to the characters with whom they have already shone for one last adventure.

When and where to watch it? Thursday 12th on Movistar Plus+.

In the end

José Manuel Poga, in the first episode of ‘En fin’.

A wandering planet is heading towards Earth. The end of the world is approaching, and some people decide to live as if there will be no consequences, because in theory there won’t be any. But it turns out that the world doesn’t end, that planet passes by and life on this other one goes on. However, and although nothing has changed, everything has changed for some. For Tomás, for example, the false end of the world catches him on the back burner of an orgy after having abandoned his wife and daughter. Now he tries to recover his past life, but they are not sure that they want to forget. David Sáinz (Living poorly) and Enrique Lojo are responsible for this post-apocalyptic comedy that uses absurd and rather wild humor to navigate a world where the rules have been subverted.

When and where to watch it? Friday the 13th on Amazon Prime Video.

Agatha, who else?

Kathryn Hahn, in ‘Agatha, Who Else?’

Scarlet Witch and Vision was surely the Marvel series that was most liked by non-fans of the Marvel universe. One of its funniest characters was the one played by Kathryn Hahn, who happened to be the witch Agatha Harkness. Now, Agatha has earned her own series, which tells the story of the path she will take, along with her own coven of desperate witches and a teenager, to try to recover the powers she has lost. But the path will be full of dangers and trials, and only those who survive achieve what they long for. The trailer shows touches of black humor and a gothic setting to give the series its own tone.

When and where to watch it? Thursday 19th, on Disney+.

Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Eric Menendez

Nicholas Chavez, Chloë Sevigny, Javier Bardem and Cooper Koch, in a promotional image for ‘Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menéndez’.

Following the success of Dahmer (which remains the third most-watched English-language Netflix series in history), the format became an anthology that addresses a real crime in each season, a television format in which one of its creators, Ryan Murphy, is well-versed. This second season focuses on the case of Lyle and Eric Menéndez, two brothers who killed their parents in 1989. In 1996 they were convicted of the crimes and, while the prosecution alleged that they did it to inherit the family fortune, the brothers claim that they did it after a life of physical, emotional and sexual abuse by their parents. Chlöe Sevigny and Javier Bardem play the parents in what is the Spanish actor’s first television role.

When and where to watch it? Thursday 19th, on Netflix.

The Penguin

Cristin Millioti and Colin Farrell in ‘The Penguin’.

The criminal universe in which the film took place The Batman, from 2022, is the germ of this series in which an unrecognizable Colin Farrell returns to play Oz Cobb, The Penguinwhich continues to examine Gotham City’s underworld. The plot will pick up immediately after the film to show the rise of the Batman villain, just as the death of mob boss Carmine Falcone has left a power vacuum. Cristin Millioti plays Sofia Falcone, Carmine’s daughter and a serial killer who, after being released from Arkham Asylum, will face Oz for control of the city’s criminal underworld.

When and where to watch it? Friday 20th, at Max.

Other notable series from September

Season 8. Day 1 on Calle 13. Fourth and final season. Day 2 on Telecinco. Third season. Day 3 on Filmin.

Season 4. Day 3 on Calle 13. Premiere. Day 5 on Netflix. Season 25. Day 6 on Calle 13. Season 4. Day 6 on Calle 13. Second season. Day 18 on SkyShowtime. Premiere. Day 20 on Apple TV+. Second season. Day 23 on SkyShowtime. Premiere. Day 24 on Filmin. Premiere. Day 25 on Apple TV+. Season 17. Day 30 on AXN

