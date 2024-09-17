Ciudad Juarez.- A man wounded by a firearm was taken by his relatives to a hospital for medical attention.

The incident was reported to the emergency number 911, according to personnel from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

A niece of the injured man told the operator that her uncle was injured by a firearm projectile and was in the kitchen of a home located in the Primero de Septiembre neighborhood.

The officers went to the street Captain Alejandro Parra and Guadalupe Hernández López, where they reported that the injured man was taken by his relatives to a hospital aboard a recent model Ford Focus vehicle.

Elements of the Mexican Army and National Guard cordoned off the area while experts searched for evidence at the site where the attack occurred and investigative agents questioned witnesses to locate the attacker(s).