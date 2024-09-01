TNI: F-16XL Fighter Could Be a Game Changer in Ukraine

The F-16XL fighter could be a game changer for Ukraine, but the latter cannot get it because the plane never entered service. About this tells Maya Carlin, a columnist for the American magazine The National Interest (TNI).

“The F-16XL featured a swept-back wing design that provided greater lift, maneuverability, and range than the baseline F-16,” the author writes.

Carlin recalls that General Dynamics’ two F-16XL prototypes were given to NASA a few years after it lost the Air Force’s F-15E competition to replace the F-111. The US space agency used the fighters for experimental purposes until the late 1990s.

Earlier, the American publication Defense One reported that the electronic warfare systems of Ukrainian F-16 fighters, which were reprogrammed by American specialists, will not be able to protect the aircraft from all threats.