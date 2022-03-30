“I had never been in a team with so much misfortune taking penalties and I can assure you that we worked hard on them in training. We ask that each one specialize in their own way, to break like César or set up like Ramazani, but having lost three or four points for this is a significant hindrance. When Ramazani comes back [no actuó por lesión] he will continue throwing them and the rest have followed the established list, De la Hoz, Juan Villar, etc.”. ruby’s words after the puncture of his team against Girona for having wasted the launch from eleven meters on two occasions. In the first instance, De la Hoz sent his shot to the left of Juan Carlos, the player from Guadalajara stopping the ball. The VAR did repeat the action and Juan Villar sent it to the clouds.

Almería’s problem with penalties is not new this season, with seven missed shots out of eleven made; this is, the rojiblancos have failed 63.7% of the time, one of the simplest actions -or less complicated- within a game despite the fact that the coaching staff spends many minutes in training to practice them. Specifically, of those missed shots, three have gone outside the goal, one has crashed against the crossbar and three have gone to the rival goalkeeper. With Almería noticing the breath of Valladolid in the neck, the four points lost due to these failures are “an important hindrance”, as Rubi himself recognized.

The first pitcher is Ramazani, who has scored three of his four maximum penalties. He was right against Tenerife at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos, where he also beat Ibiza, although another failed against the Ibiza team that would have meant the sentence in that match. The Belgian also scored in Tenerife. Sousameanwhile, scored from eleven meters in Ibiza and he missed in Zaragoza, where Almería lost; while Sadiq failed in Alcorcón (rojiblanco triumph) and against Huesca at home after launching like ‘Panenka’, leaving the UDA two points.

Samu Costa He also shot a maximum penalty, in his case, in the Cup in Águilas. The ruling meant ‘eating’ an extension, scoring in the penalty shootout the five pitchers: Ramazani, Curro Sánchez, Portillo, Samu Costa himself and De la Hoz. Thus, the sum of points lost for making mistakes in this facet of the game amounts to four. What’s more, Sadiq would be the provisional top scorer in the category along with Stuani and Borja Bastón, with 17 goals, being the only player of the top five scorers in the league not to have scored a penalty.