In this context, disputes are escalating between Serbia and Kosovo, and observers believe that the war in Ukraine threatens once again to ignite the powder keg in that region as a whole, especially in the regions that formed the former Yugoslavia before its disintegration into several countries and republics in the early 1990s.

The matter came to the point that the Serbian army mobilized forces on the border with Kosovo, from which Belgrade has refused to recognize its independence since 2008, and the issue of the independence of the Albanian-majority region from Serbia is still an acute contentious issue between the two parties, with Moscow and Western capitals behind them.

About 100 countries recognize the territory, including the United States and several European Union countries.

Observers believe that the Balkan region, known for its sensitive and soft national, religious and sectarian structures and balances, is more likely than other Europeans to be negatively affected by what is happening in Ukraine, especially with the contrast in its countries’ positions on the Ukrainian crisis between pro-Russian like Serbia and pro-Ukrainian like Albania.

Chronic quarrels

Commenting on the danger of fragments of the Ukrainian crisis spreading to the Balkans, Muhannad Al-Azzawi, head of the Saqr Center for Studies, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “The escalating problems and disputes now between Serbia and Kosovo are in fact a natural reflection and extension of the long-standing traditional differences between them.” As a country, Serbia and as a separate region from it, Kosovo, especially since there are more than 18 administrative corridors between them, which increases tension, friction and collision even more, and entering into an emergency state in light of the threat of a possible clash is a dangerous and disturbing escalation no doubt and is directly related to the war in Ukraine Although this crisis has known historical backgrounds.”

He added: “There are frantic European attempts to prevent the Ukrainian war from spreading to the rest of the European continent, especially in the highly sensitive Balkan region, whose tense relations between Serbia and Kosovo are the most prominent outstanding and mined issues, which can erupt into a broad and destructive military conflict, bringing back memories. previous bloody wars in this troubled part of Europe”.

fire under the ashes

As for the writer and political researcher, Tariq Sarmeh, he says in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “The Balkans are a relatively dormant volcano now, but the lava of its problems and crises is always burning under the ashes. It is one of the most complex issues that still do not have integrated solutions to it, and it is like detonators.”

Hence Sarmeyi adds: “The danger of what is happening on the border between Serbia and Kosovo lies in the crowds and the high tone of political mutual accusations between the two sides, where the digging takes place in the past and stirring up nationalist sensitivities and sensitivities, as the Serbs see that the West’s rejection of what is happening in Donbas as a region within Ukraine seeks For independence from it, he expresses double standards. Otherwise, why would he support Kosovo’s independence from Serbia?”

And he continues: “Thus, we are facing a sharp controversy and a deep disagreement related to complex geopolitical, strategic and ethnic dimensions and calculations, and it is employed as a card by the various conflicting parties now in the context of scoring points and settling accounts, hence the danger of playing with Balkan fire, and the need to strive to prevent the sparks of the Ukrainian war from reaching the Balkans.”