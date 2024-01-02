The battle for audiences also moved to the final minutes of 2023. Antena 3 once again led the year-end bells with its commitment to the chef Alberto Chicote and the presenter Cristina Pedroche, a tandem that has already managed to snatch the historic leadership at 1 at the most important moment of New Year's Eve. The formula continues to work on the Atresmedia network although it loses steam and the distance with its main rival is reduced: more than 4,309,000 viewers and a 29% screen share connected to this broadcast, whose 'share' gradually rose to as the expectation grew to see Pedroche's dress. A moment that has become a classic on December 31 and continues to generate criticism or praise at family dinners.

At 00:00, when the country drank the twelve grapes, a total of 5,608,000 people and 34.4% of 'share' connected with Antena 3 to welcome 2024. Just one minute before, the program recorded its peak audience with 5,745,000 viewers and 35.4%, when the presenter showed Spain her set for the end of the year, according to data published in a GECA report.

However, Chicote and Pedroche can continue to boast of having made history, by winning the broadcast of La 1 for the third consecutive year. Antena 3 gave the 'sorpasso' to the then unbeatable public channel in 2021. The following year it confirmed the trend: The couple won with a 33.5% share and 5,235,000 viewers over the duo formed by Ana Obregón and Los Morancos in the competition. It was also the first time that veteran Anne Igartiburu had not presented the chimes on La 1 since 2005.

On this occasion, state television once again settled for the silver medal, although it significantly improved its audience data. RTVE entrusted Ramón García and his classic cape (which took a while to appear on screen in the hands of the soccer player) to stay on the emblematic balcony of Puerta del Sol with the artist Ana Mena as presenter. Minutes before the twelve grapes, the soccer player and world champion Jennifer Hermoso appeared on screen with a congratulatory message that also brought with her a wish in favor of equality in 2024.

The experiment, which broke the inertia of the bells characterized by their institutional tone, resulted in 3,890,000 spectators (about 167,000 more than last year) and a 26.1% (increase of 2.5 points). At the exact moment of the twelve grapes, the audience rose to 4,396,000 followers and 27%. Despite everything, the RTVE group does achieve the most watched broadcast of the night with the sum of all the corporation's channels (4,639,000 and 31.1%). It is worth highlighting the good result that La 2 also obtained (606,000 and 4.1% followers).

The New Year's Eve setback was suffered by Telecinco: only 1,185,000 viewers and 8% took the grapes from Seville with the presenting couple formed by Marta Flich and Jesús Calleja. Mediaset's opted this time to focus its broadcast on the main channel and left Cuatro viewers without any bells (the broadcast of the 'First Dates' special continued in front of 0.8% of the audience). For its part, La Sexta gathered 727,000 followers and 4.8% of the audience with Cristina Pardo and Dani Mateo.

The 'Cachitos' of La 2 sweep



In the rest of the New Year's Eve programming, the public channel is once again hegemonic. José Mota's special 'A Year of Fear' brought together an average of 3,112,000 people or 27.5%, while the musical gala 'Happy 2004!' It also swept the competition with more than 3 million viewers and a 26.5% share. Thus, La 1 was the most watched television on the last day of the year with 16.2% ahead of Antena 3 (13.4%) and Telecinco (9.3%).

But the big winner of the night of December 31 was 'Nochevieja a Cachitos', which scored its best historical result on La 2 in its special after the bells: 1,457,000 followers and a 14% share. On January 1, La 1 also stood out with the traditional New Year's concert, bringing together more than 1.1 million viewers and 28.1%.