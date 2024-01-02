“People see things where there are none and they don't see things where there are.” With astonishing simplicity, Salma, one of this week's nominees in Triumph operation, has defined the emotional farsightedness that for generations has fattened the accounts of psychologists and tested the muscle of friendship. The reflection of the woman from Malaga has been provoked by her leaving the Academy to celebrate Christmas Eve with her family. The majority followed the advice of those responsible for the format and avoided social networks to preserve their experience without being conditioned by the gaze of others, while others like Salma have focused on them. And what she has seen she has not liked.

Some attitudes misinterpreted by the implacable Sanhedrin that analyzes each frame on social networks led to her being classified as a harasser, something that she had already perceived in the boos of the public. She once confirmed the hostility on the part of the spectators, although she has the appearance of an antagonist who redeems herself in the last battle a la Severus Snape in Harry Potter or Regina George in Bad Girls, chose to take the penalty card for himself. Between cries and furtive glances at the camera, she uttered enigmatic phrases in which she seemed to imply that a major love drama was brewing inside the house. Comments like “I have done so much for her, I didn't expect it like this” or “I haven't slept alone for a month.” inflamed that large group of spectators for whom the music that plays at the galas is only the soundtrack of the intrigues and passions that they guess within the walls of the Academy and to whom the program feeds, aware that today salsa is the main fuel of this type of formats. Note: two weeks ago, that part of the fandom that is now sure that Violeta is the reason for Salma's spite, stated with the same absoluteness that Violeta was immersed in a secret relationship with Chiara, which caused them to end up singing a duet I Kissed a Girl by Katy Perry. Subtlety.

To stay at the Academy for another week, Salma chose When love sets sailbut stripping it of all the joy and refreshing enthusiasm that Camela gave to a song about heartbreak and transforming it into a mourning ballad with Manu Guix on piano as the only accompaniment, the equivalent of eliminating the surreal humor of Sunrise, which is no small thing to transmute it into a Benito Zambrano-style rural drama. A fashionable evil. In That's My Jam we saw how Amaia, one of those responsible through charisma for its continued existence O.T.destroyed unnecessarily Neither you nor anyone following the same route. What will be next? ¿I want to dance in saeta version? ¿Mayonnaise in the form of a lied? Just as comedy never achieves the same intellectual status as drama, dance music has nothing to do with ballads in critical appraisal. Just like Alaska had doneDioni, fifty percent of Camela, showed his enthusiasm in X. Although the only thing that performance deserved was that the music police had shown up on the set to take Salma and Manu away in handcuffs, accused of first-degree malrollismo and of taking away our desire to live with nocturnality and treachery. As if there wasn't enough sadness in the world already.

We can pretend that we are shocked by how unequal the musical part is compared to pure gossip, but posturing will be revealed when we then go to Netflix to search for Maestro to see who Leonard Bernstein slept with

In the absence of a force of order that would put the same in the matter, it was the public who canceled the drama for a single character in which Salma turned her time through O.T. and kept Alex Márquez at the Academy for another week. Without making much noise, and thanks to a song by former Auryn Dani Fernandez, he received more than sixty percent of the votes to the despair of social networks. I suspect no less desolation among those responsible for the Academy seeing how the opportunity to award Salma and Violeta slipped away Red flags from Marlena.

Musical culture and old look

He O.T. from Amazon Prime Video has gotten rid of a lot of superfluous content, but also some contributions that, without being essential, differentiated it for the better, such as the musical culture classes of Gulle Milkyway, Zahara or Miqui Puig. According to Tinet Rubira, director of Gestmusic, for a rights issue. They miss each other when they look at the fish-like faces of the contestants when they hear the name Suzy Quatro or they recognize Only You by Selena Gomez and not by Yazoo. Moments in which from an old perspective it is tempting to go for your jugular, but also wonder how many who were shocked by Cyndi Lauper's Girls Just Wanna Have Fun knew that it was a version of a Robert Hazard song or knew Eloise by Barry Ryan and not by Tino Casal. Better to stay with that thanks to the duo of Bea and Violeta Today there will be someone who discovers Alison Moyet. Just as there will be those who have heard Korean pop for the first time thanks to Dynamite from BTS performed by Álvaro and Martin. The latter, one of the undisputed favorites, was incomprehensibly nominated by Buika, who started the year as expeditiously as she finished it. As expected, the teachers saved him while the students rescued Álvaro, who narrowly won over the newly nominated Alex. Nobody, not a single one of his classmates, wrote Paul's name on the board. Since it has existed since the first edition and is part of the mechanics of the contest, we have internalized that each student chooses a partner, but it is a display of cruelty that seems more typical of an American high school movie than a program that claims to be concerned about the overall well-being of its participants. What part of being popular makes you a better singer?

This week the program could not avoid playing with the innocence of the contestants and on the 28th it made them believe that they would receive a visit from Alejandro Sanz, although the real innocent thing was that Ruslana had to face the SloMo Chanel—that despite his good work without the tour de force of the Spanish-Cuban song was once again the same simple and vulgar song that did not interest anyone before the semi-final of the Benidorm Fest—while others performed songs as relaxed as Modern life from Veintiuno and Love of lesbian. The one about “you call polyamory the usual horns”, the only phrase that Salma remembered, parsley of all sauces. Not even the authors of the song could avoid joining her theatrical work and They responded via X. We can pretend that we are shocked by how unequal the musical part is compared to pure gossip, but posture will be revealed when we next go to Netflix to search Teacher to see who Leonard Bernstein slept with.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, in addition to the recommendations and criticisms of our journalists SIGN UP

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_