Monday, August 14, 2023, 3:20 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Brotherhood of the Santísimo Cristo del Perdón, Paso Morado de Lorca claims that the ‘Table of the Apostles’, popularly known as the ‘Santa Cena’, will procession in the coming Holy Week with the original image of San Felipe. The sculpture is currently in the Espín Cultural Fund, a space jointly managed by the CAM Foundation and the Lorca City Council and where, after missing years, it was found in 2007.

Since the same year of its recovery, there have been several attempts by the Lorca brotherhood to return the image of the apostle to its original place. “It is known to all the struggle that we have been carrying out for years to recover the image of San Felipe. It is an artistic asset that is detached from the group to which it belongs» declared Ángel Latorre, president of Paso Morado. To achieve the return of the image to its sculptural group, the brotherhood has prepared a file together with Manuel Muñoz Clares, municipal archivist, where various documents are exposed that would support the claim and that will be presented to the City Council in the coming days. “Our claims are not other than that it return to its rightful place,” expressed Latorre.

For his part, Santiago Parra, Councilor for Culture, declared that the Consistory will do everything possible to make the claim of the purples a reality, once and for all. “We hope that next Holy Thursday will become a historic day not only for Paso Morado or Lorca’s Holy Week, but for Lorca, by managing to incorporate San Felipe to the ‘Holy Supper,'” said Parra.