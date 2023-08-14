Genoa – The presale has started to purchase tickets for Genoa-Fiorentina (Luigi Ferraris stadium, Saturday 19 August, 8.45pm), first day of Serie A Tim 2023/24. Tickets are purchasable online at www.genoacfc/vivaticket.it in authorized retailers and at the Ticket Office of the Genoa Museum & Store, via al Porto Antico 4, also open today and Tuesday 15 August, all day from 10am to 7pm.

For the debut in A of the team coached by Gilardino we expect a Sold out Ferraris given that the number of subscribers has exceeded 27,000 and there is time until Saturday the 19th to sign up for new season tickets.