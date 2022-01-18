The President of the Parliament of Catalonia, Laura Borràs, has chaired this Tuesday the meeting of the Table of the Parliament, in Barcelona. Enric Fontcuberta (EFE)

The Table of the Parlament has approved this Tuesday to suppress the so-called age license that allows civil servants over 60 years of age to collect their full salary for three years without going to work. The body, chaired by Laura Borràs, has expressed its intention to negotiate with the Consell de Personal, a sort of works committee of the Chamber, the abolition of the aforementioned privilege this 2022 as well as nullifying and without executing all the requests to receive to the age license that were now in process.

The decision leaves in the air, at least politically, the measure approved by the Board on December 21, which reduced the Grace period five to three years. The agreement of this Tuesday has been approved unanimously with the votes of Junts, Esquerra, PSC and the CUP. Ciudadanos and En Comú Podem are also in favor. In total, the Parliament allocated 1.7 million euros in 2021 alone to civil servants who do not work, according to what the newspaper advanced on Monday Ara. Some of them received a salary of more than 10,000 euros per month.

The Board has requested a report from the lawyers and the General Secretariat to study how the removal of the license can be carried out and paralyze the ongoing applications. In any case, the elimination will not be retroactive. Borràs insisted on Monday that he wanted to correct the privilege since he became president. The episode has once again highlighted the extremely complicated relationship between Junts and ERC. Republican sources have lamented that no one informed them that the agreement with the workers was going to be approved at the Table on the 21st, which, they say, went unnoticed as more than a thousand points were approved on that date. Faced with this attitude, Junts has pointed out that Esquerra was perfectly aware of the existence of that agreement with the officials.

The PSC has not denied that it was aware of the measure, although the socialist deputy Alicia Romero has assured that they did not have all the information -such as, for example, the salary of some officials- due to the lack of transparency with which the issue has been addressed. Romero has defined privileges as “intolerable” in any administration. The Board has agreed to request a report to study whether to sign an agreement with the Commission for the Guarantee of Right to Access to Public Information (GAIP) to improve the transparency of the Camera. Three lawyers from the comparable transparency body of the Parliament have suffered three casualties but the matter was not addressed at the Table.

Jéssica Albiach, spokesperson for the commons, has lamented these “astronomical” salaries and has indicated that what has transpired now is no less “scandalous” than that of December. “What was done then was a make-up operation. “We want an expanded table and end this transitory regime and that there is an external body to the Parliament that supervises it,” he said. Nacho Martín Blanco, spokesman for Ciudadanos, has considered it “shameful” that there are officials who get paid without working. “It is a moral fraud. There is no precedent. It is scandalous. It can only be applied from a totalitarian vision of politics”, he said.