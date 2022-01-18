For the moment, andhe PSG works in a very discreet way the possible signings that it can make in the current winter market. Although the Parisians are focused more on finalizing departures than on bringing signings, a market opportunity would have presented itself to Leonardo through Tanguy Ndombelé.

According to information from L’Équipe, the midfielder could leave Tottenham in the winter market due to the few opportunities that Antonio Conte has given him. The French international does not count for the Italian coach and the player wants to go out in search of minutes. Roma and Napoli are the two best placed teams to get his services, but PSG could return to the fray in the coming days.

In fact, in 2019, Kylian Mbappé recommended to Leonardo the incorporation of the former Olympique de Lyon player, a suggestion to which the sports director gave a negative response as it was not in his plans to strengthen the team. Now, the situation is quite different. PSG need players of his profile in midfield and Pochettino could play a decisive role, as the Argentine coach coached him during his time at Tottenham.

PSG, confident about a renewal

The latest information regarding the future of Mbappé has come from ESPN. The prestigious international media has reported today that PSG is very confident with the renewal of the international French. The encounters with the player’s entourage have developed positively in recent weeks and the attacker feels like a leader in Paris, which was one of the conditions that he set for Al Khelaïfi to sign a contract extension.

According to ESPN, Leonardo is already in talks with both Paul Pogba (Manchester United) and Frank Kessié (Milan) to sign them, which would also help Mbappé to continue. Both footballers end their contract on June 30. Kessié had a renewal offer with Milan, but has not signed it. While Pogba continues to give and take with United.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid, as reported by ESPN, is fully confident that it will sign Mbappe in June. The white team maintains calm right now and, although the latest information is not optimistic, the last word will have the player, who, for now, does not intend to pronounce himself until the end of the season.