Is about Maui, Hawaii's second largest island, recognized worldwide for the beauty of its beaches and natural charms. The best thing is that You can arrive from different points in California on a direct flight to Kahului Airport, located in Maui County. The trip will take approximately 9 hours, depending on which area of ​​California you depart from.

During years, Maui has been the perfect setting to spend an unforgettable honeymoona birthday trip, family vacation or a romantic getaway, because on this island there are alternatives for all tastes, from impressive hotels, gourmet cuisine restaurants to beach activities and natural areas.

Activities to do in Maui, the paradise island of the United States



Whether you are going to relax or enjoy outdoor activities, the different beaches of green, black, red and white sand of the also called Isla Valle and natural areas of Maui will have a good option for you.

From farm tours, hiking trails in places like the dormant crater Haleakala, the bamboo forest in Hana, or the lush trails in 'Iao Valley State Park, there are options for everyone.US New Travel also recommends tour the island in all-terrain vehicles or mountain biking. If you plan something quieter like a full day at the beach, you can enjoy activities like snorkeling, swimming, paddleboarding and more, well All this is possible on the different islands in the area.

It is the second largest island in Hawaii. Photo:iStock Share

Go Hawaiia medium specialized in tourism in the area, suggests daring to try helicopter tours to admire the road to Hana, where you will see waterfalls. You can also practice windsurfing in the sea or parasailing. to admire Maui from its highest points.