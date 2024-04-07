The Joint Operations Command announced the implementation of Operation “Birds of Goodness,” the 27th airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip.

The drop operation included the participation of two C17 aircraft belonging to the United Arab Emirates Air Force, and two C295 aircraft belonging to the Air Force of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The UAE Ministry of Defense said, on the “X” platform, “The drops were carried out over the isolated and inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip via 4 planes carrying 82 tons of food and relief aid, bringing the total aid dropped since the launch of the “Birds of Good” operation.” To 1,565 tons of food and relief aid.

Operation “Birds of Goodness” comes within the framework of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.