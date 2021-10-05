In the new episode of today 5 October 2021 from “The Paradise of the Ladies”: Agnes finds herself jealous, Adelaide makes a strategic move with Flora, Gloria moves away from Paradise.

Agnes finds herself jealous

After the return of Joseph, Agnes made a painful decision: to end her story with Armando to stay close to her husband, while maintaining excellent relations with the Ferraris. ORhowever, according to the intuition of the seamstress, Something is changed.

Agnes goes to the house of Armando and notes, from some unequivocal signs, that there was a female presence in that house. The seamstress is surprised by a feeling of strong jealousy that displaces her, probably her feelings for the Ferraris, they never changed.

Armando will he have found another woman ?! Actually, the warehouse manager is just trying to help Glory. The Ferraris in fact, he is the only one who knows the real story of the saleswoman and is doing everything to hide it from her ex-husband, who otherwise could reveal to Stefania the whole truth about his mother.

Adelaide makes a strategic move with Flora

Adelaide is concerned by the presence of Flora Gentile, the illegitimate daughter of Ravasi. There Countess she is sure that the girl is hiding something, for this reason she intends to know, as soon as possible, the contents of the letter that Achille le he left before he died. Also to better control all his movements, Adelaide, decides to host Flora at villa Guarnieri. Umberto he will not be at all happy with the choice of his sister-in-law, whom he considers dangerous and which could aggravate their situation.

Gloria leaves Heaven

Ezio it is now almost a permanent presence to “The Paradise of the Ladies” and this is very agitated Glory, that after knowing casually, that he is about to remarry, she decides not to give him the letter where she revealed her feelings.

Glory will have to find a solution soon, the Colombo he must not notice his presence. He will succeed with the help of Armando, together they will find a plan to remove her from Heaven: the Moreau will ask for permission to Vittorio with the excuse of having to leave for personal reasons, the director will accept without any conditions.

None apart Armando, he knows the reasons for this departure and in truth, all the others will not even take it that much into account, since they are all busy preparing the release of the second issue of the Paradiso Market.

