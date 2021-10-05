When will we be able to take advantage of Sergio Ramos on the lawns of Ligue 1? The Spanish defender, who arrived with great fanfare last summer from Real Madrid, does not know it himself. And Paris does not seem to know more. “We don’t have any details. We hope that it can be made available. He is good, calm and also continues in his preparation. We hope he can play as quickly as possible to make him happy. He needs to regain the level with his partners ”, admitted Mauricio Pochettino at the beginning of the week, before the reception of Manchester City. Touched in the calf, the Iberian central has not yet played a minute under its new colors and we suspect a much more serious physical problem for the Andalusian.

More serious than expected for Ramos

The Parisian supporters hope to finally see the Arlésienne of the Paris transfer window after the truce, during the reception of Angers on October 15. At 35 and having presented a lot of physical problems last season with Real Madrid, the Spain international signed a two-year contract, until June 30, 2023, with a gargantuan salary, peaking at 10.5million euros per season. PSG is already at a loss on this file, yet unanimously greeted by the press on his arrival.