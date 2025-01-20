He 35 International Palamós Optimist Trophywhich will be held from February 12 to 16, closed registration a few days ago after the completion of the maximum capacity of 550 boats. This year will also have rrecord of participating countries31.

The Palamós Optimist Trophy and the Palamós Christmas Race have become a deseasonalizing reference for nautical-sports tourism in the town and surrounding areas, with the arrival of nearly 1,000 people, including athletes, coaches and companions.

The Girona regatta has been running for several years the world’s largest open water Optimist. In this year’s edition, after the large Spanish participation of 175 sailors, they are followed in this order by France (109), Switzerland (56), Turkey and the United States (42) and Poland (22). Participants from Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Tajikistan, among others, also stand out.

Regarding the details of the participation numbers, they will be 364 boys and 186 girlswho will fight together on the same regatta course and under the same conditions to win the absolute trophy and also by categories, male and female, as well as sub-11 and sub-13.









The last absolute winner of the Palamós International Optimist Trophy is the current Spanish champion and world team champion, the Catalan Iker Múgica, who due to age has left the class and sails in ILCA.

Bet on sustainability

The Club Nàutic Costa Brava Vela Palamós continues to be committed to the sustainability of the regatta, maintaining the commitment to the Sailors for the Sea associationwith the implementation of actions such as the elimination of plastics and the installation of fountains for participants to refill their water bottles.

Likewise, the club will offer different activities for the publicsuch as visits by schoolchildren from the city’s educational centers, as well as an exhibition of photographs of the Mini Transat regatta, among other events throughout the entire week of competition.