Israeli attack on Hamas office in southern Beirut suburb
Israeli attack on a Hamas office in the southern suburbs of Beirut
Al Arouri and other members of the Palestinian movement were killed this afternoon in the bombing.
The Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah assured this Tuesday that the death of the number two in the Hamas political office, Saleh al Arouri, in an Israeli attack against the suburbs of Beirut “will not go without response” and described the action of the Jewish State as a “very dangerous” assault for Lebanon.
“We, in Hezbollah, confirm that this crime will not go without response or punishment (…) Our hands are on the trigger and our fighters are prepared at the highest level,” the Shiite movement, which controls the area where the action took place, said in a statement.
Al Arouri and five other members of the Palestinian Islamist movement were killed this afternoon in the bombing of an Israeli drone against an office of the group in the Msharafiye area, in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital.
This is the first action in the vicinity of Beirut since the war fought in 2006 between Hezbollah and Israel.
The Shiite formation denounced in its note that the Jewish State has resorted to murdering “everyone” those who helped launch or supported the October 7 attack against their territory, after being unable to “subjugate” to the Palestinians during the last three months of war.
For this reason, he considered today's attack as a new step in the line of action that already led him to murder a military advisor to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard a week ago in Damascus, which has since been the target of two other Israeli missile attacks.
Hezbollah and the Jewish state are locked in intense crossfire across the border between both countries since just one day after the outbreak of the Gaza war, violence that until now had not affected a radius of more than 50 kilometers from the border.
EFE
