MotoGP warms up its engines

Fans of MotoGP have now started the countdown to the new season. The first big appointment will be that of presentationswith several teams taking the wraps off their bikes in the coming days.

The Gresini team will show the colors chosen for the two Ducati Desmosedici GP23s of Alex and Marc Marquez in just 8 days (20 January), while in 10 (22 January) we will discover the official Red GP24s of Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini.

On January 24th it will then be the turn of the renewed VR46 – which is associated with the Enduro Pertamina brand – with which Marco Bezzecchi and the new entry Fabio Di Giannantonio will race.

Aprilia Trackouse will then do things in a big way, unveiling its team directly from Los Angeles on January 26th.

And the KTM?

On their social channels, KTM has formalized the presentation of the bike for February 12thwith an online show.

A choice that goes against the trend by the Austrian brand, which will take place after the first 2024 tests scheduled for Sepang.

In fact, MotoGP will be in Malaysia from 1st to 3rd February with test riders, rookies and teams in the last bracket of concessions for the Shakedown and subsequently from 6th to 8th of the same month for the first official test.

A second test is then scheduled for all the teams: 19 and 20 February in Lusail, where the world championship will start on 10 March.