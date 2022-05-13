Two workers, in the assembly works of the Burger King fast food restaurant in the Mandarache leisure center. / JM RODRIGUEZ / AGM

The umpteenth bet by the owners of the Mandarache retail and leisure park to re-launch facilities at half gas for more than a decade is already underway. The one in charge of putting the exterior and interior commercial floors into operation is now Modulo Punto Cero SL, a company dedicated to the management and promotion of commercial centers.