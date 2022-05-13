Friday, May 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fernando Gaviria: the push and the ‘cornered’ that made him sanction

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Gaviria, push
Photo:

Screenshots

Due to his infraction, the cyclist from Antioquia was relegated to the last place in the stage table.

Fernando Gaviria fails to find himself in the Giro d’Italia. After his reaction of rage in stage five, after not being able to keep the lead of the day, this Thursday, on the 192-kilometer route through the Italian peninsula, Gaviria was once again the protagonist due to his ‘hotness’ after not having any success in the final packaging.

As seen on the race broadcast, Gaviria went on top of the DSM runners after seeing himself alone in the outcome of the day. For that reason, he was relegated to last place in the stage classification as a penalty.

(You can read: Case Byron Castillo: the soccer player from Ecuador who confessed to being Colombian).

The ‘cornered’ of GaviriaMore news

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Fernando #Gaviria #push #cornered #sanction

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Adif focuses the first tests of the AVE on checking that the catenary is in place

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.