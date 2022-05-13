Fernando Gaviria: the push and the ‘cornered’ that made him sanction

Fernando Gaviria fails to find himself in the Giro d’Italia. After his reaction of rage in stage five, after not being able to keep the lead of the day, this Thursday, on the 192-kilometer route through the Italian peninsula, Gaviria was once again the protagonist due to his ‘hotness’ after not having any success in the final packaging.

As seen on the race broadcast, Gaviria went on top of the DSM runners after seeing himself alone in the outcome of the day. For that reason, he was relegated to last place in the stage classification as a penalty.

