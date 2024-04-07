Men Today journalists named the best exercises for men after 45 years. This is reported in material publications

First you need to walk quickly, run and jump rope. Then perform crunches and pull-ups on the bar or on a machine. The next exercise will be a barbell curl. Another one is reverse push-ups.

Next, experts advise paying attention to squats and calf raises with dumbbells. At the end of the workout, you need to do a cool-down.

In December 2023, fitness expert Irina Rotach named ways to remove belly fat after 40 years. To start, Rotach advised doing hip extensions on the floor. Other useful exercises include squats, lunges, planks, and glute bridges.