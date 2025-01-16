The Government investigates the possible kidnapping by the Islamic State of a Spanish tourist in southern Algeria

The Government is investigating the possible kidnapping of a Spanish tourist in southern Algeria this Wednesday, as confirmed by several sources. The first information suggests that the kidnappers are part of the Islamic State of the Greater Sahara (EIGS), according to the regional portal ‘Actualités Brûlantes du Sahel’. The group, active in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, has caused numerous attacks in recent years.

The people accompanying this woman were released at the Algerian border before entering Malian territory.

It is not the first kidnapping that has occurred in the area recently. On January 12, Austrian Eva Grezmatcher was kidnapped, presumably by the same group, in Agadez (Niger), where she had lived for more than 20 years, according to the Austrian Foreign Ministry. It was the first kidnapping of a European citizen in the country since a military junta took power in 2023.