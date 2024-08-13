How much made in just one year was really good and got Obsidian the green light from Private Division.

In a new video posted by Tim Cain a “vertical slice” is shown, that is, a preliminary version of the game that shows the fundamental components of the work that will be created, so as to allow the publisher to understand what kind of project we are talking about and what the potential of the whole is.

The Outer Worlds by Obsidian It’s a great game made by a talented team. We all took it for granted, but now comes a new testimony that shows how the people who worked on this project did something great incredible .

The Outer Worlds Pre-release Video

In the video, Cain is keen to stress that what we see was made quickly. “Keep in mind,” he says, “that the team had a year to learn how to use Unreal, in this case Unreal [Engine] 4, and then make this game. So they had a year, and that was on a brand new IP that was still in development, that we hadn’t decided on at the beginning of that year.”

“We had a lot of things ready, but they they had one year to learn Unreallearning how to write code and code the mechanics, doing concept art, and then figuring out how to realize that concept art in 3D in Unreal 4. That’s a lot of work, and the fact that they managed to do it in a year is a testament to the team’s talent. I’ve seen and heard of teams that haven’t been able to do this after two, three, four years, so: Go Team Outer Worlds!”

At the end of the video, Cain says: “I hope you are really impressed from what this team has managed to do with an unknown engine and a new IP after just one year.”

Finally, we remind you that Obsidian appears to have a third game in development, in addition to Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2.