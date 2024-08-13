Turin, 2-year-old girl killed after being hit in hospital parking lot

Smeralda, a 2-year-old girl, died after being hit by a car in the parking lot of the San Giovanni Bosco hospital in Turin.

The incident occurred yesterday, Monday 12 August: the little girl, of Roma origins, was with her mother who was begging when she was hit by a 57-year-old female driver from Turin while manoeuvring to exit the parking lot.

Some passers-by intervened immediately and accompanied the little girl inside the hospital. Transferred with a reserved prognosis to Regina Margherita, the little girl died around 12 today, Tuesday 13 August. The Carabinieri are investigating the incident and are trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident.