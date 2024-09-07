Kadyrov published a video of Ukrainian soldiers captured by the Akhmat special forces

A new video has appeared online showing soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) captured by the Akhmat special forces. The video was published by the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, in Telegram.

The footage shows three men who, one after another, state their names, places of residence, and unit. All of them were mobilized from the 5th Brigade, 3rd Battalion, 8th Company of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Kadyrov emphasized that the captured soldiers show their demoralization. “However, judging by the overall picture, the same brokenness among the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reigns in all units. This is evidenced by radio intercepts and confessions of prisoners, whom we take in batches,” the head of Chechnya wrote.

Earlier, Kadyrov said that the Akhmat special forces, together with a battalion of the 4th brigade of the 3rd army of the Southern Military District, captured a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, taking two Ukrainian servicemen prisoner, one of whom had previously served in the 24th separate assault brigade, which was part of the Aidar battalion (recognized in Russia as a terrorist organization and banned).