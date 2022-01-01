Europe, which includes 52 countries and regions stretching from the Atlantic coast to Azerbaijan and Russia, recorded 100 million and 74 thousand and 753 injuries, or more than a third of the injuries worldwide, amounting to 288 million and 279 thousand and 803 cases.

The region is currently witnessing unprecedented levels of infection, with more than 4.9 million cases recorded in the past seven days, an increase of 59 percent over the previous week.

Excluding small countries, the ten countries with the highest infection rate in the world are located in Europe, starting with Denmark (2045 cases), Cyprus (1969) and Ireland (1964).

France has detected more than one million infections (1,103,555) during the past seven days, or about 10 percent of the total cases registered in the country since the beginning of the epidemic.

And 17 countries and regions of Europe recorded a record weekly injury toll.

These numbers are based on data published daily by the health authorities in each country. A large proportion of cases that are less serious or whose owners do not show symptoms remain undetected despite the intensification of examinations in many countries since the beginning of the epidemic.

At the moment, the increase in the number of infections is not accompanied by an increase in deaths on the European continent. An average of 3,413 daily deaths were recorded in Europe during the past seven days, down 7 percent from the previous week. This rate reached its highest level of 5,735 daily deaths in January 2021.

The average vaccination rate in Europe is slightly higher than the global average, as 65 percent of Europeans have been at least partially vaccinated and 61 percent have completed their vaccinations, compared to 58 percent and 49 percent globally, according to data collected by Our World Data.