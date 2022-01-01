Over 2,300,000 flights have been canceled in the United States due to the spread of the Omicron variant which is causing absences in airline personnel. According to FlightAware, a flight tracking website, 2,311 flights arriving and departing from the United States were canceled. Another 424 flights were delayed.

Of the major US carriers, Southwest has the highest number of cancellations with 457 canceled flights. American Airlines follows with nearly 190 flights, Delta Airlines with over 180 flights and United with 142 flights. JetBlue canceled 118 flights and Spirit 91.