In the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels have expanded their operations into Ituri province. On April 10 and 11, around 30 people were killed near the town of Komanda by the ADF, an Islamist group originally based in Uganda. The Islamic State organization, to which the ADF has pledged allegiance, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

