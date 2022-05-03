AIn the end, the coalition partners Joachim Stamp and Hendrik Wüst are dissatisfied: Family Minister Stamp complains that only corona measures in schools were discussed and not about fundamentals in education. And Prime Minister Wüst thinks that internal security has also been neglected.

Five candidates on five thematic blocks in 90 minutes: in the “election arena” the moderators Ellen Ehni and Henrik ctice have a lot planned on Tuesday evening on WDR. Twelve days before the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, the program aims to provide orientation. Not so easy in this format.

The moderators jump from one topic to the next, clearing up some questions by asking the candidates to raise or lower their thumbs. After all, it shows how many national political issues there are actually. So far, this has rarely happened in the election campaign. For one thing, the war in Ukraine overshadows everything. On the other hand, it was more about small scandals than substantive debates. About “Mallorca-Gate”: Environment Minister Ursula Heinen-Esser flew to Mallorca shortly after the devastating flood last July, said the untruth and resigned.

Only the top candidates of the parties who are currently represented in the state parliament and who have a realistic chance of staying there are invited to the WDR “election arena”. In addition to Wüst (CDU) and Stamp (FDP), these are Thomas Kutschaty (SPD), Mona Neubaur (Greens) and Markus Wagner (AfD). Their positions on the energy transition and transport, housing and education are well known, in the “election arena” it’s about getting to the heart of the matter and appearing likeable.







Stamp calls for an extension of the lifetime of the nuclear power plants in North Rhine-Westphalia to be examined, to which Neubaur only smiles wearily. She wants to abolish the strict distance regulation for wind turbines to built-up areas. In addition, “those at the top should not suffer that something new is coming, but be happy about it”. Prime Minister Wüst is now smiling, and quite tensely at that. He thinks you shouldn’t “push people onto the house”, then there would only be complaints and nothing would be gained. Kutschaty contradicts: there are national regulations, the distance must be three times the height of the wind turbine. “That’s not in the front yard then.”

Kutschaty and Neubaur are willing to compromise if the phase-out of coal could be delayed if that would allow Russian gas to be dispensed with more quickly. Wüst, on the other hand, emphasizes: “We will continue to need gas in the future, not least for industry.”







“You are not capable of satisfaction at all”

When it comes to the energy transition, it only comes as a surprise when AfD man Wagner speaks – and Stamp, outraged, interrupts him. Wagner grumbles that it’s deeply revealing that Stamp doesn’t even let his opponents finish speaking. “You’re not my opponent,” replies Stamp, “you’re not capable of satisfaction at all.” In other places, too, it’s Stamp who contradicts Wagner most vehemently.

His stance on immigration has things in common with the candidates from the SPD and the Greens. This also applies to questions such as video surveillance or voting from the age of 16. According to surveys, a continuation of the black-yellow coalition after the election is ruled out, a traffic light coalition is possible. But when it comes to transport, the differences between the SPD and the Greens on the one hand and the FDP and CDU on the other are clear.

It is a major issue in NRW: 60 bridges on the A45 alone have to be renovated. Neubaur wants to prioritize renovation before new construction. The Rahmede Viaduct on the A45 near Lüdenscheid, which has been completely closed for months, is a “symbol that we have to prioritize”. Wüst contradicts: New bypass roads for traffic-plagued towns are also important. Stamp agrees: infrastructure for autonomously driving cars will still be needed in the future. Neubaur looks confused and says: “But we have roads.”



The moderators Ellen Ehni and Henrik Pretty with the top candidates in the state elections

:



Image: dpa



Stamp wants to focus on digitization when it comes to traffic. In rural areas, smaller e-vehicles should be able to be requested via app and only drive when necessary. Kuchaty, who is casual and the only one of the men who doesn’t wear a tie, remarks mockingly that they could of course be called digitally, “but also by phone.”

Despite all the differences in content, the representatives of the traffic light parties that govern together in the federal government are quite friendly to each other. Kutschaty says sentences like: “Mr. Stamp has already addressed the group planning and approval procedures in the coalition negotiations in the federal government” and Stamp gives him a friendly nod. With regard to such references to the federal government, moderator Schreinen explains that it is now “ampel” again.

When it comes to education, everyone except for the AfD man agrees. They want more investment in problem schools for more equal opportunities. There is only disagreement between Wüst and Stamp on the one hand and Kuchaty and Neubaur on the other on the question of masks and corona tests. All candidates also want affordable housing. Kutschaty and Neubaur want to extend the rental price brake, Stamp wants to review it, Wüst does not want to commit itself. Kuchaty and Neubaur see housing construction as a state task. Stamp says that the private sector can do this better, since the federal government decided together. Although the similarities in content between him and Wüst are clearly greater, there are “traffic lights” again at this point.

It is not easy for the prime minister to have a say in all the “traffic lights”. Presenter Prettys confirms that he doesn’t tend to interrupt others “due to his temperament”. Wüst explains that it is also a question of respect. Next week Thursday he will probably get through his views better. Then there is a TV duel between him and Kuchaty.