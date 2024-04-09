Amr Obaid (Cairo)

Although the “derby” between Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr ended with a close result, after “Al-Zaeem” won 2-1 and reached the final of the Saudi Super Cup, the technical statistics confirmed that “Blue” deserved this victory, and perhaps with a greater result as well, as it was the “record holder” in The number of times he won the Super Cup was the one who controlled the pace of play and controlled the events of the match, as he possessed the ball 58% compared to 42% for Al-Alamy. Indeed, despite not scoring goals early in the first half, his possession percentage during it reached 63% compared to 37%. To his competitor.

On the offensive level, Al Hilal players shot 18 balls at the goal, including 8 between the goalposts and the crossbar, in addition to a ball that was prevented by the goal frame from entering the net, with an accuracy rate of 44.4%, and 14 attempts by Al Hilal came inside the “yellow” penalty area, with a rate of 77.7%. Therefore, it was not strange for the winner to create 8 scoring chances, and succeeded in converting 2 of them into goals, while Al-Alamy, on the other hand, was less dangerous, contenting itself with creating 3 scoring chances through 11 shots, whose accuracy reached only 27.3%, after its players shot 3. Balls between the goalposts and the crossbar.

The “Leader’s Tactic” succeeded in putting Al-Alamy’s stars into the “offside trap” 8 times, which affected the quality of the “yellow” attacks, especially since both Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane were caught offside 3 times, while Salem Al-Dosari was the best in terms of scoring. Offensive attempts, with a total of 5 shots, including 3 between the goalposts and the crossbar with an accuracy of 60%, followed by his teammate Malcolm with 4 attempts with an accuracy of 50%, compared to 40% for Ronaldo and one shot from Mane.

Malcolm continued his brilliance in creating promising attacks and scoring opportunities, as the Brazilian star made 5 “key” passes, making him the most prolific in that match, while “Al-Alamy” owes the credit for leaving with a loss that did not exceed two goals to his goalkeeper Ospina, who blocked 6 shots from “Al-Alamy” players. Al-Zaeem,” in whose ranks 8 players exchanged shots on Al-Nasr’s goal, compared to 5 in the latter’s list.