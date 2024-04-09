Average temperature recorded is 14.14°C, 0.73°C above the average for the month since 1991

Last month was the hottest March on record, the European observatory reported on Monday (April 8, 2024) Copernicus. The global average air temperature during the period was 14.14°C.

According to meteorologists, in theory, this was the 10th consecutive month of record heat in the historical series. This means that all of the last 10 months – from June 2023 to March 2024 – were the hottest in history compared to the same months in previous years.

In March, the global average air temperature was 0.73°C above the average for the month since 1991 and 0.10°C above the maximum previously established in March 2016. The month was also 1.68°C warmer warmer than an estimate of the March average for the pre-industrial period, 1850 to 1900.

Likewise, the last 12 months – from April 2023 to March 2024 – were, on average, the hottest since 1991, with a temperature 0.70°C higher than the average for the period since 1991 and 1.58°C above the average of the pre-industrial era.

Also in March it was the first time that the world recorded a day with a global average temperature 2°C above the pre-industrial era, reported the European observatory.

“March 2024 continues the streak of climate records for both air temperature and ocean surface temperatures, with the 10th consecutive record-breaking month. The global average temperature is the highest on record, with the last 12 months being 1.58°C above pre-industrial levels. Stopping further warming requires rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions”, warned Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus climate service.

Temperatures were warmest especially in eastern North America, Greenland, eastern Russia, Central America, parts of South America, several parts of Africa, southern Australia and parts of Antarctica.

Scientists justified global warming with greenhouse gas emissions and the passage of the El Niño phenomenon.

