Over 2.6 million people voted in the Moscow mayoral elections in two days, reports RIA Novosti with reference to the Chairman of the Moscow City Election Commission Olga Kirillova.

“The turnout was good. We hope that by Sunday evening it will become even better,” the agency quotes Kirillova.

It is clarified that 335,791 paper ballots were accepted, the rest of the townspeople voted electronically.

Earlier, the current mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, spoke about participating in the elections.