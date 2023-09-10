Immunity deficiency Virus

A sore on the lips, inside of the cheek, or on the gums may be a sign of HIV infection.

The virus attacks the body’s immune system and, in rare cases, can lead to AIDS if the body’s own defenses become paralyzed to the point that the patient’s life becomes at risk.

There is currently no cure for HIV, but there are very effective medications that enable most people infected with the virus to live long and healthy lives, provided it is detected early.

diabetes

Diabetes is a serious disease that causes high blood sugar levels.

Common symptoms include needing to urinate more than usual, weight loss and fatigue.

But the presence of a “fruity” breath odor resulting from the conversion of high sugar levels into an acidic taste may also be a sign of illness.

Gum disease

Bleeding, swollen, or red gums can be a sign of gum disease.

Not only does the disease lead to tooth loss, but there is a growing body of evidence to suggest that the disease is linked to life-threatening conditions such as dementia and heart disease.

blood cancer

Swollen, bloody, and ulcerated gums can also be a sign of leukemia.

Other symptoms of extraoral leukemia include fever, chills, weight loss, fatigue, easy bruising, small red spots on the skin, and frequent nosebleeds.