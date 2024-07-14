Juarez City.- After being in third place nationwide in May for the 306 investigation files opened for drug dealing in Ciudad Juárez, the city fell to fifth place after a drop of more than 23 percent in June. According to César Omar Muñoz Morales, the reduction to 234 investigations initiated for this crime may be due to a decrease in the seizure of fentanyl in the city.

“Let us remember that there was a very strong period with the issue of fentanyl. I would like to think that it stopped being present in our city, because we have not detected it,” said the official.

However, other drugs have been seized, as can be seen in the daily bulletins sent by the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, such as crystal methamphetamine and marijuana. In this regard, Muñoz Morales commented that “crystal remains because it is consumed by addicts in our city.”

Figures from the National Public Security System based on information from the State Attorney General’s Office show that in the first six months of 2024, 1,667 investigation files have been opened in Juárez for drug dealing. In January there were 260 and the number has been rising since that month until reaching 306 in May. At the beginning of the year, Juárez was also in fifth place, and it climbed to third, always below León, Guanajuato, and Tijuana, Baja California, while from third to fifth place went through San Luis Potosí, from the state of the same name and Guadalupe, Nuevo León, in addition to Juárez.

The 1,667 cases from January to June 2024 represent the highest number of files initiated in the last three years, since in 2022 there were 1,362 and in 2023, 948, in what was then justified by Muñoz Morales as a change in the way of arresting people suspected of being drug dealers when it was detected that they were drug users in possession of some doses.

Drug dealing was one of the four problems identified by the National Defense Secretariat in Ciudad Juárez that they said they would combat with the Unidos Por Juárez strategy, which began almost a year ago, on July 18, 2023. In addition to drug dealing, addictions, intentional homicides, and human trafficking were identified as the phenomena to be combated.

