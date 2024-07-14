Mexico City.- “The Olmeca refinery was also built at the beginning of this administration and is now 100 percent complete and in the final testing phase. So at the end of this month, beginning of the next, it will start production at 100 percent,” he said.

At a López Obrador rally on the same land where a refinery was planned during the Felipe Calderón administration, Romero Oropeza gave a detailed account of the support for Pemex, such as the tax forgiveness to achieve the energy sovereignty that the President promised to achieve by the middle of his term.

“With this, I would like to inform you, Mr. President, Madam President-elect, that at the end of this administration, we will be very close to self-sufficiency in fuel and will practically process the oil we extract from the Mexican subsoil. We will no longer continue with this policy of extracting crude oil, selling it and buying gasoline,” he promised.

On June 29, in Mérida, two days before celebrating the fifth anniversary of his victory in the presidency in 2018, and two years since he inaugurated the refinery in Paraíso, Tabasco, López Obrador said that it was already producing.

“It is already producing, it is refining,” he replied.