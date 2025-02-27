Nvidia, for just over two years one of the main vectors of the stock market in the United States, has not yet recovered from the strong liquidation suffered by the title at the end of January after the emergence of Chinese generative artificial intelligence of Deepseek. The company that runs the Taiwanese Jen-Hsun Huang came to lose in a week more than 12% capitalization and, today, is still 4% below the levels prior to the emergence of the technology born in the Asian giant. From the historical maximums of January 6 over $ 149, Nvidia goes back more than twelve percentage points.

The microprocessor manufacturer announced this Wednesday at the closing of the market the results of the fourth quarter in which it won 39.3 billion euros, above the market expectations, which translates into a benefit per share of 89 cents, compared to the 84 estimated by the consensus of analysts. Nvidia reaped a net benefit of 22,000 million dollars, 14% more in quarterly terms.

However, the gross profit margin fell three points in interannual terms, while operating expenses fired almost 50% at a time when the entry of competition into the market has led US companies to have to adapt to a more atomized market and invest in a more accelerated way in innovation.

Facing the coming months, the American chips producer advanced that for the next quarter hopes to enter up to 43,000 million dollarsa volume that exceeds what was predicted so far by experts.

Globally, the analyst of ANDCotraderJoan Cabrero, understands that a purchasing operation on US Variable Rent “there is more up A level that the index would reach with an additional 4% accumulated drop to which it already carries.

The reality is that the rest of the technological ones are not saved from the strong wave of sales from which the US market is affected. Goal is the perfect example after having fallen more than a week and a half 9% from the annual maximums that played on February 14 about $ 736. Something similar has happened to Amazon that, after recovering about five percentage points since the celebration of the presidential elections on November 5, it is 11.4% of the maximums of the last four of February at 242 dollars.

With everything and with it, there are values ​​of the ‘seven magnificent’ that fail to save themselves, in any case from the discouragement of investors for technology: Alphabet, losing 17% capitalization so far in February, is still 2.1% below the previous levels to the landing of the Republican; For its part, Apple, despite the fact that since the arrival of the tycoon it has risen 17%, almost 7% capitalization has been left since the end of December when it touched maximum six months; Also, Microsoft is still 4.8% above the levels of early November, although the discount that is negotiated from the maximums of the period that touched on December 17 exceeds, in these moments, 12%.

The case of Tesla

Apartening deserves what is happening with Tesla. The manufacturer of electric vehicles owned by Elon Musk has sunk since mid -December almost 40% in the full tariff war of Donald Trump with Europe and China, which has led him to Lose recently the billion capitalization for the first time in months.

The accumulated setback for action in the last month is exceeding 27.5% – although there is 1.1% above the levels recorded after Trump’s victory at the polls – in the middle of the sales crisis in Europe that collapsed in the last month 45% with just 9,945 cars enrolled in January, compared to 18,161 a year ago.