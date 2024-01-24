Rome, Lukaku, winks at Saudi: “The Saudi Pro League will soon be the best championship in the world”

A summer of courting him, but Romelu Lukaku said no: last July the Belgian striker did not give in to the very rich flattery coming from Saudi Arabia and, after weeks of rumors linking him to Juventus (but then the exchange with Vlahovic at Chelsea didn't take off), the former Inter star went on loan to Roma. The contract with the Giallorossi will expire on June 30th and Big Rom will return to the market. Will it be a good time to see Saudi Arabia? The center forward born in '93 (author of 15 goals in the season) will return to the Blues and will then evaluate his future.



Giuntoli's coup comes: “Inter? I did the right thing in signing with Juventus” See also Tatiana Calderón will compete in Europe against Juan Pablo Montoya and his son

In the meantime, however, after Roma's 2-1 victory in the friendly against Al-Shabab (one goal by him and the other by Joao Costa), Lukaku seemed impressed by the growth of the Arab tournament. “In the next two years I see the Saudi Pro League becoming one of the best leagues in the world, if not the best. Clubs put a lot of effort into bringing top players here, soon it could be the best competition ever.”

Juventus transfer market, Francisco Barido 'new Dybala' in black and white

Read also

Totti, his son Christian leaves Italy and goes to play in the Spanish La Liga

Subscribe to the Affari WhatsApp channel!

