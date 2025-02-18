The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) has rejected the request of the defense of the soccer player Dani Alves that the victim is once again explored by two experts determined by the sequels he suffers and If they are compatible with having suffered a violation.

In a car, the TSJC Appeals Chamber rules out that test that the footballer’s defense requested in the appeal he presented against the sentence that He sentenced him four and a half years in jail for raping a young woman at the Sutton disco from Barcelona in December 2022.

The Chamber will decide in the coming weeks about the resources they presented against the sentence both Alves and the victim, who asked to rise the penalty imposed on the former Barça player.

