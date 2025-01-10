The Malinche case, in which Nacho Cano is accused of allegedly illegally hiring immigrants for his participation in the producer’s musical continues to make people talk. This Friday, On everyone’s lips has communicated an important novelty in the case.

As the morning of Cuatro has pointed out, two witnesses to the investigation have been chargedsince the judge investigating the case considers that they are participants. Furthermore, these two witnesses are none other than the director of the school and the administrator of the hotel where the scholarship recipients were staying.

Given this, On everyone’s lips has contacted live with Luis González-Montes, Nacho Cano’s lawyer, who has assured that The Police asked the interns if any type of harassment had taken place on the part of the producer: “This was confirmed by the intern who testified yesterday. The rest will also state it when they are called to testify and, furthermore, we have it accredited.”

Likewise, the lawyer has pointed out that the interns have denied the alleged harassment by Cano: “They have flatly denied it.. “They said they had not said it.” Likewise, González-Montes has pointed out that the facts for which his client is accused are “enormously serious.”

The lawyer has also explained why the judge would have decided that the witnesses should be charged: “The witness statement of these two people, proposed by the prosecutor yesterday, was planned. Without anything having changed, the change of procedural condition is proposed due to the Prosecutor’s Office in the courtroom, which is received by the judge. They did not declare and that change occurred“.

Finally, Luis González-Montes has pointed out: “We do not understand this small step forward that the prosecutor has taken because has no reason to exist“.