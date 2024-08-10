Today’s Amazon offers bring us a discount on a Nothing Phone (2a) 8+128 GB smartphone which is now at the best price for the platform, but with few units.
The Amazon offers Today they offer us a discount for one Nothing Phone (2nd) 8+128 GB smartphone. The promotion is valid for both the Black and White models, but there are only two units per model. The price is -15% compared to the recommended price. You just need to reach this address or use the box you see below.
The current price it’s the best ever, but it’s available in two units of each color so you better not wait if you’re interested. The White model is shipped by Amazon, while the Black model is shipped by LeMiglioriOfferte.
The features of the Nothing Phone (2a)
Here is the Nothing Phone data sheet (2a):
- Dimensions: 161.7 x 76.3 x 8.6 mm
- Weight: 190 grams
- Display:
- 6.7″ AMOLED
- Resolution 2412 x 1080
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Touch sampling rate at 240Hz
- Peak brightness 1300 nits
- Aspect Ratio 20:9
- SoC: Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Pro
- GPU: Mali-G610 MC4
- RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR5 type
- Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 type
- Rear cameras:
- Main Wide 50 MP, f/1.9
- Ultra-Wide 50 MP, f/2.2, 114°
- Front Camera:
- Main Wide 32 MP, f/2.2
- Wi-Fi Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6
- Bluetooth: 5.3 with A2DP/LE
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, E-compass, Proximity, Fingerprint
- Resistance to the elements: IP54 certification
-
Colors:
- Black
- Milk White
- Special Edition
- Drums: 5000mAh
- Price:
- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage | €349
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage | €399
In the box you can also find:
- A lever to extract the SIM holder
- A protective film for the screen
- A USB-C cable
