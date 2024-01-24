Jürgen Klopp, dazzled by Luis Díaz's performance: 'Fantastic'

Welcome
Luis Díaz was a starter for Liverpool.
The Liverpool coach praised the Colombian after his goal against Fulham.
S.F.
Liverpool qualified this Wednesday for the final of the English League Cup thanks to its 1-1 draw at Fulham in the second leg of the semi-finals, where it asserted its 2-1 advantage from the first leg at Anfield.