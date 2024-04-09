They made eclipse and debate synonymous. Florestan.

Yesterday the most important solar eclipse in Mexico since 1991.

This led me to remember the first one I had to cover as a reporter for El Heraldo de México, I had never seen one, on March 7, 1970, 53 years ago.

That eclipse had Miahuatlán as its center and that was the note, the eclipse.

Today, at that distance, more than half a century, I remember that we reporters, in the leisure of waiting, played to imagine how each newspaper was going to publish it. La Prensa: Suspicious disappearance of the sun; News: yesterday there was an apparent eclipse; The Universal at that time lost it; El Heraldo: quite a happening in Miauh. The cuics there; The Day: imperialism after the setting of the sun; Excélsior: Exclusively for this newspaper, the sun disappeared yesterday, by its 223 special envoys and the Nacional, the official newspaper: The President of the Republic, Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, witnessed the solar eclipse.

I bring the latter from the messages that the governor of Sinaloa and the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, uploaded yesterday, which took me back to those times of the newspaper El Nacional and the imperial presidency: Governor Rubén Rocha highlighted having seen the eclipse next to of the president and she uploaded a message on X with a backlit photo of AMLO, where she stated: EThe president of Mexico López Obrador observes the solar eclipse from Mazatlán.

All these official celebrations, more than the eclipse, were focused as in 1970, who saw it, the Executive in power, and they took me to those times when the official newspaper focused everything on the president of the Republic, then Díaz Ordaz, as today theirs do in López Obrador.

Those who were different, today half a century later are the same. The presidential cult does not change. The President of the Republic observed the solar eclipse.

RETAILS

1. DEBATE?- There was no such thing, no one, not even the candidates, were satisfied with the scheme of what they called a debate at the INE, on Sunday night. If the television production, the form that on television is background, was a disaster, the format was worse: the denial of debate. Let's see if they correct it for the second one;

2. REPORT.- What the President's Minister, Lenia Batres, offered last Thursday, an Accountability Exercise for the first quarter of 2024, for which she used the entire infrastructure of the Judicial Branch, was a particular and unforeseen event in the Court, as several ministers told me; and

3. NOTHING.- López Obrador announced on February 5, 20 constitutional reforms that remained in a campaign promotion and in the legislative freezer, as he wanted. Not one has advanced in Congress, where it lacks a qualified majority to remove them, so why did it do it? Well, because everything is electoral and he is the regime's campaign manager.

We recommend you read: