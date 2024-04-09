Italian investigators are trying to understand what the plans in our country were of Ilkhomi Sayarakhmonzoda, the 32-year-old from Tajikistan arrested yesterday at Fiumicino airport accused of being an ISIS terrorist.

The man was stopped and arrested by the police as he was about to board a train to Rome Termini station and it is believed that he planned to stay in Italy at least for some time.

Sayarakhmonzoda, who disembarked from a flight from Eindhoven, was traveling under a false identity – he was found in possession of a false passport registered to Timur Settarov – but was unmasked thanks to the fingerprint check upon arrival at Fiumicino.

Having no precedents in our country, the man did not appear in the databases of the Italian police forces. Digos arrested him on the basis of a “red notice” from Interpol: there was an international arrest warrant pending on him for having joined the ranks of the self-styled Islamic State and having gone to Syria to fight in 2014.

The arrest warrant was issued by Tajikistan in 2018. Sayarakhmonzoda was then arrested in Belgium in July 2023. It is not clear whether and why he was released or how he managed to reach the Netherlands.

The alleged terrorist used several aliases with different nationalities, particularly from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine. The police seized his mobile phone and 2 thousand euros in cash.

Italian investigators are now working to reconstruct his contacts in Italy to track down any ISIS cells on the national territory. According to what the Sun 24 Hours, the hypothesis that he were to carry out an attack is considered unlikely. Instead, it is suspected that his mission was to recruit terrorists or consolidate an already underway recruitment activity.

