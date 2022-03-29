Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 introduced a mode that disabled building entirely within the battle royale. Many players were fascinated by this novelty, so Epic Games decided to add it as a permanent game mode. Don’t worry, that’s the way battle royale with build will still be there for everyone, and the one without build will work as a play list apart.

known as Fortnite Zero Buildthis mode will not allow you to build any type of structure, and you can find it on the page of Discover with modalities in Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads. Because you will not be able to build, you will have a shield that will regenerate automatically and that will cover 50 damage points, in addition to, of course, the traditional shield that you fill with potions and other items within the game.

Previously, several Fortnite insiders and leakers found multiple clues that suggested that this game mode would indeed be part of the permanent playlists of Fortnite. Fortnitewhich means that all the other leaked data is probably true.

editor’s note: I think it’s a good decision that Epic has decided to keep this mode for those looking for a much more traditional battle royale experience. In addition, of course, there is also the classic Fortnite experience for those who are already all masters of construction.

Via: Epic Games