The military situation in the Ukraine war is coming to a head. Meanwhile, the hacker collective Anonymous launches the next attack in the cyber war.

Moscow – The hacker collective Anonymous launched cyber attacks at the beginning of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine Russia* threatened. After the Russian state television and streaming services as well as the German branch of the Russian energy company Rosneft had already been hacked, the activists are now said to be targeting Russia’s central bank.

how the collective announced on Facebook, the hackers penetrated the servers of the central bank. “Anonymous hacked Russia’s central bank,” the social media platform said on Thursday (March 24, 2022). A total of 35,000 “secret agreement” files were to be released within 48 hours.

Ukraine News: Cyber ​​attack on Russian central bank – Anonymous hackers capture sensitive files

According to their own statements, 28 gigabytes of data were captured in the cyber attack. “We have distributed these documents in various places on the Internet,” the activists explained on Facebook. “We now have your economic secrets, you will tremble with fear, Putin,” Anonymous continued. With this, the collective turned directly to the Russian President Wladimir Putin*.

Anonymous activists on the Thblckrbbtworld Twitter account said the data would be available for public download. The group also tweeted copies of Russian bank documents to support their initial claims.

Ukraine News: Anonymous publishes explosive data on Russia

The Twitter account “YourAnonNews” also confirmed the hack. “The hack of the Russian central bank is confirmed,” it said in a tweet. Anonymous will continue the cyber war against Russia until the Russian troops Ukraine* leave, threatened the collective.

The US portal Hackread.com has already viewed some of the leaked data. However, due to the size, it is not possible to go through every single file. “However, our limited analysis shows that the disclosed records contain years of financial data, with some documents dating back to 1999,” the portal reported. In addition to invoices and internal communication, there are also “notes, bank statements, names of shareholders from various banks, bank licenses, names and addresses of apparently prominent customers and clients,” it said.

If the authenticity of the data is confirmed, the attack on the Russian central bank could be the most serious cyber attack against the Kremlin since the beginning of the Ukraine War* get ranked. However, Russian authorities are said to have already denied the attack. This is reported by the editorial network Germany. (cheese) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.