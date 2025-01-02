He Extreme weather continues to threaten the UK. After the country was in a state of alert due to rain in recent days, now the harshest part of the storm has arrived: snow and temperatures that could reach ten degrees below zero by a blast of frigid air this weekend. According to data from the country’s Meteorological Office, even London could see its streets dyed white.

Thus, according to local media such as Daily Mailthe most of England and all of Wales Since this Thursday morning, they remain on yellow alert for heavy snowfall, which will last throughout the weekend. And although the meteorological services have stated that it is unknown when and where exactly the first snowfalls of the year will occur, it is expected that it will be starting at 5:00 p.m. this Saturday and until early Monday morning.

There is also a snow warning of up to 20 centimeters in Scotland throughout Sunday and until 12 noon on Monday. Forecasters have warned that rural communities could be isolated, schools closed and that there is the possibility of power outages and road closures, as well as delays and cancellations of flights and trains.

Given the situation, the National Health Service (NHS) has asked citizens, especially the most vulnerable people, that they do not go out on the street at night or early in the morning in the morning and stock up on food and medicine. They have also issued warnings about possible trips and falls.

“Increase in deaths”

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has also ordered to activate the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) in the city to provide housing for homeless people. In addition, the United Kingdom Health Security Agency has activated the six-day amber cold health alert for all of England from this Thursday until January 8, warning that the weather will likely cause “significant impacts on health services and social assistance”.

According to the agency, this includes a “increase in deathsparticularly among people aged 65 or older or with health problems; “also impacts on younger age groups amid a likely increase in demand for health services and more risk for vulnerable people.”





This is the first time the Met Office has issued a snow warning for London in almost two years since March 2023 and only the thirteenth time in the last five years. The last time a weather station reported snow in the city was on December 12, 2022, when Northolt, west London, had one centimeter. Although according to the aforementioned media, there are doubts about whether it will really snow in the capital given that the hour-by-hour forecast of the application Met Office currently shows no snow.

Winter conditions have already caused travel disruptions by road and rail this Thursday in various areas of Scotlandwith warnings of more inclement weather to come. There is currently no service on two railway lines in the Highlands after heavy rain caused landslides and flooding.