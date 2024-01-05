The European Commission (EC) has begun preparing alternative options for providing financial assistance to Ukraine from the EU in the event of failure of negotiations on the allocation of such funds from the pan-European budget. EC President Ursula von der Leyen announced this at a press conference in Brussels on January 5.

“Of course, the best solution would be for all 27 countries to reach consensus. But we must prepare other options,” she said, adding that the EC is developing a Plan B and preparing operational solutions for financing Ukraine.

The head of the EC noted that the funds transferred at the end of 2023 should be enough for the Kyiv regime to cover expenses at the beginning of 2024. She recalled that shortly before the New Year holidays, Europe transferred the last tranche of financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €1.5 billion. Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that this will help finance Kyiv’s expenses in early 2024. However, according to her, a decision on new funding for Kyiv should be made as soon as possible.

As the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba said on January 3, Kiev does not have a plan B in case of a shortage of military assistance from the West.

Earlier, on December 21, the EU transferred the last tranche of this year in the amount of €1.5 billion to Ukraine. The head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, added that the alliance stands on the side of its neighbor, friend and future member.

On December 11, it was reported that the EU invited the alliance countries to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, which consisted of expanding military assistance to the country. Borrell also spoke out against the split on the issue of support for Ukraine, despite the position of Hungary, which blocks a number of Brussels initiatives.

Before this, on December 7, scientists from the leading classical university and research center in Germany – Kiel University – calculated that the volume of military, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine from Western states from August to October 2023 fell by almost 90% compared to the same period in 2022. In three months, of the 42 states offering assistance to Kyiv, only 20 have committed to providing new aid packages, they reported.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022 due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of Ukrainian shelling. At the same time, recently there have been increasingly frequent statements in the West about the need to reduce support for Kyiv.