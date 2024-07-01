Williams in difficulty

Another unsatisfactory test for the Williams throughout the whole weekend of the Austrian Grand Prixwith the historic Grove team once again finishing with both its drivers outside the points zone. 15° place for Alexander Albonwho like other pilots also had to serve a 5 second penalty for touching the white line at the entrance to the pit lane.

Other objectives, but still outside the points

A disappointing performance for the Anglo-Thai, who would have hoped for another placing, albeit still outside the top-10 at the end of 71 laps at the Red Bull Ring: “I believe P12 or P13 were possible – He admitted – I know it’s not points, but I don’t like finishing behind who I think we could have finished. I lost a lot of time with the pit stops, whether struggling with cars, returning immediately afterwards, or leaving with dirty air. I don’t think it was easy, as the track is short and the pit stops are a bit more difficult, and I know that It was my fault for crossing the line, but it’s frustrating. We learned something from this weekend and we can take it to Silverstone, but there are still some questions, why I didn’t expect such a lack of performance. Let’s hope we don’t have the same problems next week and come back stronger.”

Sargeant: F1 is moving away

At the same time, his stay in Formula 1 is becoming increasingly complex Logan Sargeantwith the rumours of the last few days seeing him ever closer to a return to his homeland, more precisely in IndyCar, and with another GP finished outside the points zone: “It was a difficult afternoon – added the American, 19th – I damaged the front wing on the first lap and from there I prayed for a Safety Car that never arrived. I feel like the pace was relatively good and it was a good step forward from Saturday, but it was still a painful day. Overall, things are moving in the right direction, but we need to find a bit more rhythm in the car.”