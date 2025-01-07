After three years letting the line rest, Apple warms up to launch the fourth version of its most economical phone, the SE. If the forecasts are met, the terminal will land in stores sometime next March, and it will also do so with a major facelift that will significantly differentiate it from its predecessor. It will look more modern and will have a screen that will gain presence. And it could even have a different name, according to some leakers.

According to Fixed Focus Digital, an account that has more than two million followers on its Weibo account, the main microblogging account in China, the SE4 will not be called SE4. And other leakers point out the same thing, such as the well-known Majin Bu.

According to these accounts, the next mid-range will be called iPhone 16E. The movement would be intended to give the same name to the new mid-range as the most recent high-end that iPhone has put on the market. In the eyes of the consumer it would equal them, and this could probably help improve the sales results of the new terminal.

However, this is a leak and not official information, so it cannot be taken for granted that the terminal will end up being named iPhone 16E. What there is less doubt about is that the next edition of the mobile will be a breakthrough with what was previously seen within Apple’s mid-range.









Among other things, the new mobile is expected to mount one of the most powerful chips developed to date by the apple company and that can be found in some of its high-end mobile phones. Thanks to this, it would be compatible with the new generative artificial intelligence functions that the company offers with Apple Intelligence, and which will arrive in Europe in just a few months.

In addition, according to the specialized media ‘MacRumors’, the terminal will sport a design more in line with that of the basic iPhone 14. This implies that the screen will be larger than the rest of the terminals that Apple has been launching within its mid-range. Specifically, the new one would be around 6.1 inches, basically the same diagonal as the base iPhone 16.

The new mobile phone would especially falter in the photographic section, since it is expected to mount a single camera on the back; something that has not happened in any of the cheap Android phones that hit the market for years. Regarding the price, the normal thing would be around 500 euros in the European market.